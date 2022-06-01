LGC is a leading, global life science tools company, providing mission-critical components and solutions into high-growth application areas across the human healthcare and applied market segments. Its high quality product portfolio is comprised of mission-critical tools for genomic analysis and for quality assurance applications, which are typically embedded and recurring within our customers’ products and workflows and are valued for their performance, quality and range. LGC’s tools play a key role in customer workflows from discovery applications through to commercial manufacture and enable its customers to: bring new diagnostics and therapies to market; progress research and development; optimise food production; and continuously monitor and enhance the quality of food, the environment and consumer products.LGC’s 175+ years of scientific heritage, combined with a track record of innovation and value-enhancing acquisitions, has enabled the company to build its product portfolio and expertise, and develop deep relationships with customers, industry partners and the global scientific community. LGC’s core purpose of Science for a safer world and its core values of passion, curiosity, integrity, brilliance and respect, drive its culture. As of 30 June 2021, it employs 4,350 employees, of which over 1,175 employees hold PhD and/or master’s degrees. Its products and services are delivered by highly qualified and experienced teams, operating from a global network of accredited sites that showcase its scientific and manufacturing capabilities.