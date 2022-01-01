Company Directory
LG Ads
LG Ads Salaries

LG Ads's salary ranges from $29,768 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $331,500 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LG Ads. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $65.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$29.8K
Data Scientist
$332K

Electrical Engineer
$87.4K
Product Manager
$217K
Sales
$191K
Sales Engineer
$147K
Software Engineering Manager
$86.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LG Ads is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LG Ads is $117,348.

