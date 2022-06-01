Company Directory
Lennox International
Lennox International Salaries

Lennox International's salary ranges from $43,462 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $348,250 for a Management Consultant at the high-end.

$160K

Product Manager
Median $142K
Data Scientist
$118K
Management Consultant
$348K

Mechanical Engineer
$84.6K
Product Designer
$122K
Sales
$43.5K
Software Engineer
Median $101K
Software Engineering Manager
$49.4K
Solution Architect
$160K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lennox International is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lennox International is $117,600.

Other Resources