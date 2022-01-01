← Company Directory
Colgate
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Colgate Salaries

Colgate's salary ranges from $4,317 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $179,644 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Colgate. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$4.3K
Business Analyst
$48.6K
Data Science Manager
$108K
Data Scientist
$23.2K
Financial Analyst
$24.1K
Hardware Engineer
$138K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Marketing
$5.8K
Product Designer
$94.5K
Product Manager
$134K
Program Manager
$180K
Sales
$113K
Software Engineer
$74.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Colgate is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,644. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Colgate is $94,470.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Colgate

Related Companies

  • Electrolux
  • THG
  • Hasbro
  • Lennox International
  • StoneX Group
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources