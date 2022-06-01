Lennox International (LII) is a leading global provider of innovative climate control solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) markets.Beginning over a century ago, Lennox International has built a strong heritage of Innovation and Responsibility. Our position as an innovation leader continually inspires us to promote more efficient energy use and a healthier environment through our product operations. Our engaged and diverse workforce is committed to providing climate control solutions that provide the most value and comfort for our customers. We are proud to have instilled a shared sense of responsibility and commitment among our approximately 10,000 employees located throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Lennox is publicly traded on the NYSE and has paid steady dividends on profits. (LII)Its brands include Lennox, Allied Air, Armstrong Air, Heatcraft, Ducane, Air-Flo, AAC Commercial, and Friga-Bohn.Lennox International is an Equal Opportunity Employer and supports a diverse, inclusive work environment.