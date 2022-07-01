Lemonlight launched in 2014 with a mission to make marketing videos accessible to small/midsize businesses in a market that catered to large brands. Since then, we’ve become one the largest branded content providers in the world! We’ve worked with over 3,500 brands and are now serving a range of clientele from small businesses to the world’s biggest brands like Amazon, AirBnB, KFC, and Uber. We also partner with marketing and advertising agencies across the country, serving as a trusted partner to bring their strategies to life and act as an extension of their internal teams. After revolutionizing how video is bought and sold, we’re now marrying the art of science and video production. Our mission is to transform and elevate the video production experience for industry professionals and our clientele. We set a new industry standard by introducing a digital platform that enables our customers to order, create, and track their projects seamlessly. We look forward to continuing to innovate in the space and delight our clients—we’re just getting started! At our LA headquarters, we have a variety of open roles across marketing, sales, production, post-production functions. Looking for a creative role with tons of growth potential? We’d love to hear from you!