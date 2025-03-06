All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at LEK ranges from $113K per year for Associate to $231K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $152K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LEK's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$113K
$92.7K
$1.4K
$18.7K
Associate Consultant
$167K
$141K
$0
$26.7K
Consultant
$229K
$188K
$0
$41.7K
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
