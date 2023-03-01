← Company Directory
Kuehne+Nagel
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kuehne+Nagel Salaries

Kuehne+Nagel's salary ranges from $20,942 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $140,700 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kuehne+Nagel. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $55K
Business Analyst
$141K
Data Scientist
$103K
Financial Analyst
$136K
Product Designer
$64.5K
Product Manager
$50.5K
Program Manager
$87.9K
Project Manager
$109K
Recruiter
$48.8K
Solution Architect
$20.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kuehne+Nagel is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kuehne+Nagel is $76,184.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kuehne+Nagel

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources