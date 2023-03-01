Kuehne+Nagel Salaries

Kuehne+Nagel's salary ranges from $20,942 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $140,700 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kuehne+Nagel . Last updated: 1/15/2025