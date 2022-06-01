Company Directory
Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta Salaries

Konica Minolta's salary ranges from $49,980 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United States at the low-end to $115,623 for a Product Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Konica Minolta. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $80K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$58.9K
Marketing
$86.4K

Product Manager
$116K
Project Manager
$57.6K
Sales
$50K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Konica Minolta is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,623. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Konica Minolta is $69,455.

Other Resources