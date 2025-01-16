← Company Directory
Kognitiv
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Kognitiv Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Canada at Kognitiv ranges from CA$77.4K to CA$112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kognitiv's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$87.8K - CA$102K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$77.4KCA$87.8KCA$102KCA$112K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Analyst submissions at Kognitiv to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Kognitiv?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Kognitiv in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$112,297. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kognitiv for the Business Analyst role in Canada is CA$77,381.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kognitiv

Related Companies

  • Figure
  • Freedom Financial Network
  • BCG
  • McKinsey
  • Point72
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources