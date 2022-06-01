Founded in 2008, Kognitiv enables collaborative commerce through its proprietary technology platform and performance model for leading global brands to build their own peer-to-peer trading networks. In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia’s Loyalty Solutions came together to create a technology-forward business, employing over 500 people across 20 countries worldwide. With 200+ clients and partners in more than 50 markets globally, Kognitiv brings to life a world where brands work together to create new opportunities for less, gain direct access to new audiences, and create network effects where everyone wins, all the time.Kognitiv is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada, with team members in Canada (Waterloo, Mississauga, and Kitchener), Argentina (La Plata), Australia (Melbourne and Sydney), Austria (Vienna), Hong Kong, India (Bengaluru and Pune), Japan (Tokyo), Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), Singapore, UK (London, Manchester, and Bournemouth) and United States (Charlottesville, Minneapolis and Newark).