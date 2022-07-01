← Company Directory
KNIME
KNIME Salaries

KNIME's salary ranges from $97,241 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Germany at the low-end to $150,750 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KNIME. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$97.2K
Sales
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$112K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KNIME is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KNIME is $112,435.

