Kiva
Kiva Salaries

Kiva's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $177,885 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kiva. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Product Manager
$178K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$116K
Software Engineer
Median $173K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kiva is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kiva is $173,000.

