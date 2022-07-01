Company Directory
Kiva
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Kiva that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Kiva (www.kiva.org) is a mission-driven technology non-profit. We run a global marketplace platform for crowd-funded micro-loans to serve the financially excluded in sectors such as education, water, clean energy, and refugee resettlement. Kiva combines the culture and approach of an internet start-up with a mission to alleviate poverty. We aim to drive social impact and enable opportunity while providing a borrower-to-lender connection: “Loans that change lives."​In just 15 years, Kiva has raised nearly $1.5 billion in loan capital for more than 2 million borrowers in 84 countries. Kiva’s lenders fund over $1 million in loans every 3 days.

    http://www.kiva.org
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    360
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Kiva

    Related Companies

    • WPS Health Solutions
    • Banner Health
    • NWEA
    • ITHAKA
    • Acumen
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources