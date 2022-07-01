← Company Directory
Acumen
Acumen Salaries

Acumen's salary ranges from $67,094 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $113,565 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acumen. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$106K
Data Analyst
$114K
Data Scientist
$67.1K

Financial Analyst
$103K
Management Consultant
$110K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Manager
$76.8K
Software Engineer
Median $95K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acumen is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,565. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acumen is $101,260.

