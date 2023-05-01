← Company Directory
Keter Environmental Services
    Keter Environmental Services is a national environmental services provider that helps businesses manage and monitor their waste and recycling programs. They offer efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions for all waste streams, with a focus on value-based solutions and customer-centered waste and recycling management. Keter can help businesses achieve specific sustainability goals and increase operational value. They manage 500 client programs and work with over 1700 providers nationally. Contact them at info@keteres.com to learn more. #rethinkwaste #landfillfree #ketergoldstandard #industrywithoutwaste

    http://keteres.com
    2011
    126
    $10M-$50M
