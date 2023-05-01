Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, MD, is a renowned organization that helps children and adolescents with brain, spinal cord, and musculoskeletal disorders. They serve over 25,000 individuals annually through various programs, including inpatient and outpatient clinics, home and community services, and school-based programs. The institute offers a wide range of services for children with developmental concerns and has a team of investigators who are working towards understanding how disorders develop and pioneering new interventions and earlier diagnosis.