Karyopharm Therapeutics
    Karyopharm Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that develops drugs for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Their Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds inhibit the nuclear export protein XPO1. Their lead compound, XPOVIO, is used in combination with other drugs for the treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. They have a license agreement with Menarini Group for commercialization in Europe, Latin America, and other countries. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

    http://www.karyopharm.com
    2008
    442
    $250M-$500M
    Headquarters

