Karat Salaries

Karat's salary ranges from $69,360 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $316,575 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Karat. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $136K
Data Analyst
$127K
Data Scientist
$198K
Human Resources
$149K
Product Designer
$155K
Program Manager
$69.4K
Project Manager
$199K
Sales
$317K
Solution Architect
$127K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Karat is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $316,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Karat is $148,512.

