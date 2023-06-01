Juvo empowers unbanked people worldwide to access financial services through their mobile phones. Its Identity Scoring technology creates an identity-based relationship with anonymous prepaid users, enabling access to mobile financial services. Juvo has increased its global reach to over 500 million users and enabled over 250 million transactions in 25 countries. It recently completed a US$40 million Series B funding round with backing from top-tier VCs and industry leaders. Juvo's executive team comprises accomplished leaders in data science, consumer internet, financial services, and mobile telecom.