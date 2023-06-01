← Company Directory
Juvo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Juvo that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Juvo empowers unbanked people worldwide to access financial services through their mobile phones. Its Identity Scoring technology creates an identity-based relationship with anonymous prepaid users, enabling access to mobile financial services. Juvo has increased its global reach to over 500 million users and enabled over 250 million transactions in 25 countries. It recently completed a US$40 million Series B funding round with backing from top-tier VCs and industry leaders. Juvo's executive team comprises accomplished leaders in data science, consumer internet, financial services, and mobile telecom.

    juvocredito.com.br
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Juvo

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Amazon
    • Dropbox
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources