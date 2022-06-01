Founded in 1929, the J.R. Simplot Company is one of the world's largest agribusiness companies.Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, the privately-held company employs more than 13,000 people worldwide with annual revenues of $7 billion. The company's integrated portfolio includes phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching, cattle production, food processing, food brands, and other enterprises related to agriculture. The company’s roots go back to 1923, when founder J.R. Simplot left home at the age of 14 to start a one-man farming operation. J.R. was never afraid to embrace new ideas and take on new challenges. His vision set the company on a course grounded in innovation, determined to always seek out new ways of making food plentiful and accessible to everyone.Simplot pioneered advancements in food production – from perfecting the dehydration of vegetables, to helping feed our troops in World War II, to the development of the frozen french fry.Simplot remains focused on feeding a growing population. The company continues to seek out new ideas and approaches to provide safe and nutritious foods for future generations. Simplot has never lost sight of its farming and ranching roots and the importance of protecting the environment. Sustainability is woven into the very fabric of the company, driving Simplot’s employees to work smarter and seek out new, more efficient and environmentally friendly technologies to improve operations.Simplot’s spirit of innovation, respect for resources and passion for people are cultivating a world of possibilities.