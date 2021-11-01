← Company Directory
Johnson Controls
Johnson Controls Salaries

Johnson Controls's salary ranges from $13,572 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $326,368 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Johnson Controls. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $90K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $129K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $104K
Product Manager
Median $300K
Accountant
$16.9K
Business Operations Manager
$13.6K
Business Analyst
$113K
Business Development
$326K
Data Analyst
$136K
Electrical Engineer
$116K
Financial Analyst
$32.1K
Graphic Designer
$23.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.4K
Legal
$88.9K
Product Designer
$82.8K
Project Manager
$94.6K
Sales
$41K
Sales Engineer
$74.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$95.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$57.3K
Technical Writer
$35.7K
The highest paying role reported at Johnson Controls is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,368. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johnson Controls is $88,889.

