All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at John Deere ranges from $108K per year for Grade 7 to $113K per year for Grade 8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for John Deere's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Grade 7
$108K
$95.5K
$0
$12.4K
Grade 8
$113K
$102K
$0
$11.2K
Grade 9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***