Life Insurance Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Remote Work Deere offers a variety of flexible work arrangements. These arrangements, ranging from flexible work hours to telecommuting, are dependent on the position held.

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability covered

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1X annual salary (minimum $25,000).

Health Insurance Medical services include prescription drugs, preventive services covered at 100%, emergency care, vision and hearing, Doctor and hospital visits, including maternity and well-baby care.

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by UnitedHealthcare

Vision Insurance Vision coverage provides for eye exams and allowances for frames, lenses, and contact lenses each calendar year.

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Services included: behavioral health counseling services, legal and mediation services, financial services

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 8 weeks

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

Military Leave Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Company provides fertility services up to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 for covered medical services and $10,000 for covered pharmacy services.

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $7,500 for undergraduate and $15,000 for advanced degrees.

Unique Perk Financial Wellness Program - Available through Fidelity to help you set and achieve personal financial goals.

Unique Perk Hearing Coverage - Hearing coverage provides for hearing exams and allowances for hearing aids.

Unique Perk Employee Resource Groups - Company-sponsored, employee-run organizations that are built around common interests or experiences to build a better, more inclusive business environment.