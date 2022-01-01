← Company Directory
John Deere
John Deere Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $9,000

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Life Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability covered

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1X annual salary (minimum $25,000).

  • Health Insurance

    Medical services include prescription drugs, preventive services covered at 100%, emergency care, vision and hearing, Doctor and hospital visits, including maternity and well-baby care.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by UnitedHealthcare

  • Vision Insurance

    Vision coverage provides for eye exams and allowances for frames, lenses, and contact lenses each calendar year.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Services included: behavioral health counseling services, legal and mediation services, financial services

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Maternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    Deere offers a variety of flexible work arrangements. These arrangements, ranging from flexible work hours to telecommuting, are dependent on the position held.

  • Military Leave

  • Fertility Assistance

    Company provides fertility services up to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 for covered medical services and $10,000 for covered pharmacy services.

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Adoption Assistance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary.

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $7,500 for undergraduate and $15,000 for advanced degrees.

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Financial Wellness Program

    Available through Fidelity to help you set and achieve personal financial goals.

  • Hearing Coverage

    Hearing coverage provides for hearing exams and allowances for hearing aids.

  • Employee Resource Groups

    Company-sponsored, employee-run organizations that are built around common interests or experiences to build a better, more inclusive business environment.

