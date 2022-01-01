Estimated Total Value: $9,000
Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability covered
1X annual salary (minimum $25,000).
Medical services include prescription drugs, preventive services covered at 100%, emergency care, vision and hearing, Doctor and hospital visits, including maternity and well-baby care.
Offered by UnitedHealthcare
Vision coverage provides for eye exams and allowances for frames, lenses, and contact lenses each calendar year.
Services included: behavioral health counseling services, legal and mediation services, financial services
8 weeks
Deere offers a variety of flexible work arrangements. These arrangements, ranging from flexible work hours to telecommuting, are dependent on the position held.
Company provides fertility services up to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 for covered medical services and $10,000 for covered pharmacy services.
100% match on the first 6% of base salary
Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary.
Up to $7,500 for undergraduate and $15,000 for advanced degrees.
Available through Fidelity to help you set and achieve personal financial goals.
Hearing coverage provides for hearing exams and allowances for hearing aids.
Company-sponsored, employee-run organizations that are built around common interests or experiences to build a better, more inclusive business environment.