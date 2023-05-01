← Company Directory
Jeeves
Jeeves Salaries

Jeeves's salary ranges from $92,001 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $238,800 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jeeves. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$92K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jeeves is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jeeves is $165,400.

Other Resources