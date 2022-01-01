← Company Directory
J2 Global
J2 Global Salaries

J2 Global's salary ranges from $49,568 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $268,335 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of J2 Global. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $150K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $200K
Business Analyst
$91.8K

Customer Service
$49.6K
Data Analyst
$83.1K
Human Resources
$70.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Product Designer
$169K
Software Engineering Manager
$268K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at J2 Global is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $268,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at J2 Global is $100,500.

