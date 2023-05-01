← Company Directory
IXS Coatings
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about IXS Coatings that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    IXS Coatings is the world's largest supplier of polyurea protective coating solutions, offering a complete range of cost-effective, spray-on industrial and manufacturing polyurea coating solutions. They have world-class manufacturing facilities in Lebanon, TN, with high-end, precision blending equipment to produce quality products that meet chemical specifications. They offer services to help companies meet their production needs, whether it's a few short runs or additional production capacity regularly.

    ixscoatings.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for IXS Coatings

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources