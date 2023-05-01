← Company Directory
ITsavvy
Top Insights
    About

    ITsavvy is a leading national provider of IT products and solutions, founded in 2004 by Mike Theriault and Chris Kurpeikis. They offer a range of services including Security Solutions, Engineered Solutions, Managed Services, Cloud Solutions, and Unified Communications. With over 2,000,000 products and a vendor-neutral philosophy, ITsavvy’s business-to-business reseller business offers more than a 1,000 name brand computer products. They have 46 distribution centers nationwide and ship 99% of in-stock items the same day. Their vendor-certified Client Executives act as a single point of contact with clients, following deliverables from initial engagement to post-sale. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, IL, with additional offices in various locations across the US.

    itsavvy.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Featured Jobs

