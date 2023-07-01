Iron & Earth is a Canadian company that was formed by oilpatch employees during an oil price crash. They recognized the transferability of their trade skills to the renewable energy industry and the need to diversify into these technologies. Their mission is to empower fossil fuel industry and Indigenous workers to build and implement climate solutions. They aim to ensure a prosperous transition towards global carbon neutrality by 2050 through creating chapters, running campaigns, providing sustainable energy training programs, and hosting events. They have built a supporter base of over 800 passionate workers from the fossil fuel industry.