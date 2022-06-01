← Company Directory
Intertek
Intertek Salaries

Intertek's salary ranges from $61,305 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $152,760 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intertek. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Civil Engineer
$85.4K
Customer Service
$85.4K
Data Scientist
$128K
Hardware Engineer
$89.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$137K
Product Manager
$153K
Sales
$105K
Software Engineer
$61.3K
Technical Program Manager
$66.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intertek is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intertek is $89,760.

Other Resources