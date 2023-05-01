← Company Directory
Interstate Waste Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Interstate Waste Services that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Interstate Waste Services is a fast-growing solid waste collection, disposal, and recycling company with a commitment to sustainability and reducing waste. They provide prompt and dependable service at a fair price to customers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Their state-of-the-art facilities and waste-by-rail operation help reduce their carbon footprint. They are privately-owned, locally operated, and have a family legacy in the waste industry. They are the parent company of Action Environmental Services.

    http://interstatewaste.com
    Website
    1991
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Interstate Waste Services

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources