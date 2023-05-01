Interstate Waste Services is a fast-growing solid waste collection, disposal, and recycling company with a commitment to sustainability and reducing waste. They provide prompt and dependable service at a fair price to customers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Their state-of-the-art facilities and waste-by-rail operation help reduce their carbon footprint. They are privately-owned, locally operated, and have a family legacy in the waste industry. They are the parent company of Action Environmental Services.