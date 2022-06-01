← Company Directory
Intermedia
Intermedia Salaries

Intermedia's salary ranges from $5,373 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Russia at the low-end to $175,875 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intermedia. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $42K
Business Analyst
$23.6K
Project Manager
$34.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$111K
Software Engineering Manager
$5.4K
Technical Program Manager
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intermedia is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intermedia is $38,295.

