← Company Directory
Abstract
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Abstract Salaries

Abstract's salary ranges from $39,949 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Italy at the low-end to $175,875 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Abstract. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$176K
Software Engineer
$39.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Abstract is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abstract is $107,912.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Abstract

Related Companies

  • Intermedia
  • BEN
  • Mozilla
  • Genentech
  • Collective Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources