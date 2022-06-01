← Company Directory
Integrated DNA Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Integrated DNA Technologies Salaries

Integrated DNA Technologies's salary ranges from $45,676 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $202,468 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Integrated DNA Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Service
$45.7K
Product Manager
$133K
Software Engineer
$202K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Integrated DNA Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $202,468. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Integrated DNA Technologies is $132,660.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Integrated DNA Technologies

Related Companies

  • LEK
  • Mastercard
  • Ambry Genetics
  • Tempus
  • Dematic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources