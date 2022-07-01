← Company Directory
Insurify
Insurify Salaries

Insurify's salary ranges from $67,504 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Bulgaria at the low-end to $158,790 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insurify. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$74.6K
Data Analyst
$144K
Software Engineer
$67.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Insurify is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insurify is $109,450.

