InnovaCare Health improves the lives of members and physicians through innovative solutions for value-based healthcare. In each unique market the company serves, InnovaCare works across the healthcare ecosystem – with patients, providers, payers and other partners – to increase access to high-quality, affordable care.Based in White Plains, N.Y., InnovaCare has been on the forefront of value-based care for more than a decade, distributing risk and developing proprietary technologies to inspire patient and provider engagement. Through an integrated portfolio of health plans, medical service organizations, clinical networks and more, the company manages more than 500,000 lives, including more than 150,000 dual-eligible beneficiaries. InnovaCare’s Medicare Advantage plans have received NCQA accreditation and 4.5-star quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).