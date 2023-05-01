← Company Directory
Infinicept
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Infinicept Salaries

Infinicept's salary ranges from $135,675 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $149,250 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infinicept. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$136K
Software Engineer
$149K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infinicept is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinicept is $142,463.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Infinicept

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Tesla
  • Uber
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources