iN2L is a market leader in senior engagement technology, providing content-driven engagement for older adults since 1999. Their touch screens offer hundreds of applications for social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise, therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest, and memory care engagement. iN2L's systems are used in over 3,700 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across the U.S and Canada, promoting wellness, empowerment, and engagement among seniors.