← Company Directory
iN2L
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about iN2L that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    iN2L is a market leader in senior engagement technology, providing content-driven engagement for older adults since 1999. Their touch screens offer hundreds of applications for social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise, therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest, and memory care engagement. iN2L's systems are used in over 3,700 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across the U.S and Canada, promoting wellness, empowerment, and engagement among seniors.

    http://www.in2l.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for iN2L

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Roblox
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources