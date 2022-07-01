At Imubit, we’re driven by a mission to tackle and solve the toughest challenges at chemical plants and refineries. Our solution - the Imubit Closed Loop Neural Network™ - is an AI process optimization technology that enables plant managers to discover, engineer and monetize process optimization opportunities considered impossible until now. As the first-ever technology of its kind in the industry, our neural network solution interconnects planning and economics, process engineering, process control and operations, in using historical data to learn subtle nonlinear dynamics, and optimize economically critical plant parameters in real time. This end-to-end solution is currently running in the world’s largest refining and petrochemical plants, unlocking millions of dollars a year in annual margin for operators.Imubit is led by globally-renowned, Google-endorsed machine learning scientists and world-class hydrocarbon processing experts with over 220 years of industry experience.