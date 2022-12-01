← Company Directory
ImmoScout24
ImmoScout24 Salaries

ImmoScout24's salary ranges from $60,903 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $134,143 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ImmoScout24. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$71.9K
Product Designer
$60.9K
Product Manager
$63.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ImmoScout24 is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,143. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ImmoScout24 is $71,877.

