Software Engineer compensation in United States at iHeartMedia ranges from $153K per year for Software Engineer II to $177K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for iHeartMedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$153K
$137K
$0
$16.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$177K
$160K
$0
$16.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***