iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Salaries

iHeartMedia's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $206,400 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iHeartMedia. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $144K
Senior Software Engineer $177K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $206K
Accountant
$90.8K
Business Analyst
$88.2K
Data Science Manager
$174K
Data Scientist
Median $130K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Marketing
$75.4K
Product Designer
$88.4K
Product Manager
$118K
Sales
$131K
Solution Architect
$179K
Technical Program Manager
$185K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iHeartMedia is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $206,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iHeartMedia is $130,325.

