IFF is a mission-driven company that provides lending, real estate consulting, and community development services to nonprofits in the Midwest. They work with clients from various sectors, including human service agencies, health centers, schools, housing developers, and grocery stores, to plan, finance, and build critical facilities. Since 1988, they have made over $620 million in loans, leveraged $1.7 billion in community investments, and grown their total managed assets to $498 million.