IDT
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

IDT Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Poland at IDT ranges from PLN 139K to PLN 194K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IDT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 151K - PLN 182K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 139KPLN 151KPLN 182KPLN 194K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at IDT?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at IDT in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 194,052. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IDT for the Human Resources role in Poland is PLN 138,847.

