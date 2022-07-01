← Company Directory
Hyphen Solutions
Hyphen Solutions Salaries

Hyphen Solutions's salary ranges from $140,700 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $171,855 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hyphen Solutions. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Sales
$141K
Software Engineer
$172K
The highest paying role reported at Hyphen Solutions is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $171,855. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hyphen Solutions is $156,278.

