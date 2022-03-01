← Company Directory
Huron
Huron Salaries

Huron's salary ranges from $9,157 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $192,960 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Huron. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Management Consultant
Median $130K
Business Analyst
$22.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$144K
Product Manager
$171K
Project Manager
$169K
Recruiter
$146K
Software Engineer
$9.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$160K
Solution Architect
$193K
Venture Capitalist
$79.4K

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Huron is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $192,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Huron is $145,000.

