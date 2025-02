Humtown is a family-owned company that has been serving the foundry industry for over 60 years. They offer both conventional manufacturing and 3D printing capabilities, supplying sand cores and molds to OEMs. Their additive manufacturing technology has allowed them to enter new industries and applications. Established in 1959, Humtown is the first company to commercialize 3D sand printing and was awarded the National Association of Manufacturers 2020 Manufacturer of the Year.