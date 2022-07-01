HotelKey is a cloud-based Property Management System designed for the hospitality Industry. Since 2014, we have provided software solutions that are efficient, reliable, and easy to use. Our mobile platform offers user-friendly, touch-screen technology to support every aspect of your Property operations. HotelKey strives to build state-of-the-art products for the ever-expanding hospitality industry. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, HotelKey is rapidly growing, opening offices in Europe and South Asia.