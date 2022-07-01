HooYu is a global customer onboarding platform designed to increase the integrity of KYC and maximise the success of customer onboarding.HooYu is trusted by tier one banks such as NatWest, challenger banks such as Countingup, FinTechs such as Suits Me and online gaming firms such as Betfred.HooYu blends UI & UX features to build a smooth digital verification journey with a range of identity validation technologies to help regulated firms know who they're dealing with.More info at https://www.hooyu.com