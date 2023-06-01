Hi-Tec Profiles Inc. is a steel processing company based in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Established in 1995, the company has grown from a small shop to a combined 80,000 sqft facility with over 70 full-time staff operating 24/7. Hi-Tec provides profile cutting and bending technology services and is one of Western Canada's leading providers of steel processing services. The company's success is attributed to a commitment to growth, investment, and enabling staff members to have a greater stake in the firm. Hi-Tec is also proud to have key investors in its success, including SaskWorks Venture Fund and the Apex fund series managed by PFM Capital.