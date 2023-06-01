← Company Directory
HI-TEC Profiles
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about HI-TEC Profiles that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Hi-Tec Profiles Inc. is a steel processing company based in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Established in 1995, the company has grown from a small shop to a combined 80,000 sqft facility with over 70 full-time staff operating 24/7. Hi-Tec provides profile cutting and bending technology services and is one of Western Canada's leading providers of steel processing services. The company's success is attributed to a commitment to growth, investment, and enabling staff members to have a greater stake in the firm. Hi-Tec is also proud to have key investors in its success, including SaskWorks Venture Fund and the Apex fund series managed by PFM Capital.

    https://hitecprofiles.com
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for HI-TEC Profiles

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources